Jennings County prosecutor clears 2 officers who fatally shot woman

Prosecutor clears two officers who shot and killed woman

NORTH VERNON, Ind. (WISH) — The Jennings County Prosecutor’s Office cleared two North Vernon officers after they shot and killed a woman in self-defense in April 2023.

The Jennings County Prosecutor’s Office on Saturday released a 24-page report clearing the officers.

The report says, “Therefore, considering all the evidence, Sgt. Driver and Officer Allen were justified in using deadly force in defense of themselves and Deputy Seastrom on April 9, 2024. There will be no

criminal liability on the part of Sgt. Driver and Officer Allen.”

The report said Sgt. Adam Driver and Officer Allen were called to 23-year-old Danielle Rachel Blake’s home on a report of a domestic disturbance.

The officers were assisted on scene by the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office.

After officers found Blake acting erratically, she threatened them with a knife.

Law enforcement attempted to de-escalate the situation, but were unsuccessful. They unsuccessfully used tasers and a golf club in an attempt to get her to drop her knife.

The two officers shot Blake after she told police, “I will kill you,” and demonstrated aggressive behavior with the knife.

The officers gave her medical attention, but she was later pronounced dead at the scene.

North Vernon is located in Jennings County in southern Indiana, a little over an hour’s drive from downtown Indianapolis.

Previous Coverage