Jeremy on the Job: Jeremy does automotive maintenance

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – This week on Jeremy on the Job, Daybreak anchor Jeremy Jenkins traded his desk for a pair of work gloves to explore the high-tech world of automotive maintenance at the brand-new Jiffy Lube MultiCare facility in New Palestine. Over the course of two segments, Jeremy learned the ins and outs of vehicle upkeep, tackling everything from tire removal to an oil change under the guidance of his “boss for the day,” Lonnie Hinkle.

Part One: A New Approach to Maintenance

In the first segment, Jeremy started his day learning about the expanded services offered at this state-of-the-art Jiffy Lube location. Lonnie explained the unique capabilities of the MultiCare facility.

“This is the new concept store,” Lonnie said. “It’s not just about oil changes and fluid maintenance anymore. We’re also handling brakes, tires, tune-ups, and minor repairs.”

Jeremy’s first task? Removing a tire with an impact wrench. While he struggled at first, Lonnie’s guidance helped him get the job done.

“Okay, I think I got it, Lonnie! Boom, that’s another one off!” Jeremy exclaimed after successfully removing the bolts. Despite a few hiccups, he completed the task just in time.

Jeremy on the Job: Jiffy Lube – Pt 1

Part Two: Hands-On with an Oil Change

In the second segment, Jeremy took on a more challenging task: Performing an oil change. Underneath a car with Lonnie, Jeremy removed the oil drain plug and drained the old oil, a process that required precision to avoid making a mess. “Righty-tighty, lefty-loosey,” Jeremy joked, recalling advice from his father. With Lonnie’s help, he successfully completed the job, though not without a few laughs along the way.

Lonnie also highlighted the importance of regular oil changes, noting that modern vehicles often run low on oil due to longer intervals between maintenance. “It’s easy to forget, but skipping regular oil checks can lead to big problems down the road,” Lonnie said. Jeremy admitted he’s guilty of letting his oil changes go a little too long, adding, “I didn’t want my vehicle on air because I’m definitely one of those people.”

Jeremy on the Job – Jeremy does Automotive Care Pt 2

Teaching the Next Generation

Beyond servicing vehicles, Jiffy Lube MultiCare also runs a unique program for Boy Scouts, helping them earn badges in car maintenance. As a former Boy Scout, Jeremy appreciated the program’s focus on teaching practical skills.

“It’s a great way to teach kids essential skills while having fun,” Lonnie said.

Final Grades and Takeaways

At the end of the day, Jeremy asked Lonnie to grade his performance.

“For a first day, entry-level employee? Solid B,” Lonnie declared. Jeremy took the grade in stride, joking, “I’m finishing strong, just like the Colts!”

Both segments offered viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the hard work and expertise required in automotive maintenance, as well as the importance of staying on top of routine vehicle care. Jeremy’s hands-on experience served as a reminder to all drivers: Don’t forget to check your oil!

Exclusive Online Content

Between segments, Jeremy and Lonnie popped open the hood of a vehicle to demonstrate a standard inspection. They checked the oil, battery, windshield wiper fluid, and other essential components. This behind-the-scenes footage, along with additional tips from Lonnie on vehicle maintenance.

JOTJ oil BTS