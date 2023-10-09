Jewish Federation of Indianapolis offers ways to support people of Israel
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Jewish Federation of Indianapolis has called upon the community to help support the people of Israel.
The organization shared ways that community members can safely help send aid to Israel during the fighting intensifies.
To support the relief efforts
- The Jewish Federations of North America has opened an Israel Crisis Fund raise essential dollars for those in need, which will be distributed swiftly through their partners on the ground, including through the Fund for Victims of Terror.
- Donate online or to these organizations as well: United Hatzalah, and Magen David Adom.
To support the Indianapolis Jewish and Israeli community
- Attend a community solidarity gathering at the Congregation Beth-El Zedeck synagogue, 600 W. 70th St., at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Doors open at 5 p.m.. Per security protocols, only 4-inch-by-6-inch bags will be allowed. No registration is required.
- For people who are unable to attend in person, the gathering will be livestreamed.