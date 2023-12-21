Jiffy Lube of Indiana: How to keep up with car maintenance in the winter

As winter’s harsh conditions take hold, it’s crucial to prioritize the well-being of your vehicle.

Winter poses significant risks on the road, as highlighted by the Federal Highway Administration’s research, which reveals alarming statistics of accidents on snowy, slushy, or icy pavement.

With over 1,300 annual fatalities and nearly 117,000 injuries reported nationwide, it’s imperative to prioritize vehicle maintenance and safety during this challenging season.

