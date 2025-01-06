Jim Banks sworn in as Indiana’s newest United States Senator

On Friday, Jim Banks (R-Ind.) was sworn in as a United States Senator for Indiana. (Provided Photo/US Sen Jim Banks)

(THE REPORTER) — On Friday, Jim Banks (R-Ind.) was sworn in as a United States Senator for Indiana.

“I want to thank the good people of Indiana for electing me to serve in this important role,” Sen. Banks said. “I will never take it lightly. It is a great honor to represent our state in the United States Senate and I will always put Indiana and America first.

“Over the last eight years I have fought to put America first by combating the threat of communist China, securing the border, and strengthening our national defense. My priorities will remain the same in the Senate.

“I’m ready to hit the ground running and look forward to helping President Trump confirm his cabinet nominees and get his agenda through Congress.”

Last month, Sen. Banks announced his appointment to the following committees: Senate Committee on Armed Services, Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pension, Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs.

Sen. Banks most recently served as the Representative for Indiana’s Third District in the United States House of Representatives. Prior to that, he served in the Indiana State Senate and on the Whitley County Council.

Banks served in the U.S. Navy Reserves and deployed to Afghanistan during Operations Enduring Freedom and Freedom’s Sentinel.

Sen. Banks and his wife Amanda live in Columbia City with their three daughters, Lillian, Elizabeth, and Joann.