Jim Gaffigan Adds Fifth Show to Indianapolis Run Due to High Demand

Indianapolis, IN (August 26, 2023) — Comedian Jim Gaffigan has announced an additional performance for his upcoming tour at Clowes Memorial Hall on the campus of Butler University. The added show is set for Sunday, October 6, at 7:00 pm. This announcement comes after the initial shows on October 3 and 4 sold out, and two more performances on October 5, with one already sold out and limited tickets remaining for the 5 pm show.

Tickets for the newly added October 6 show will be available for presale starting this Wednesday, August 28, at 10 am, with general sales opening shortly after. For ticket information, visit local listings at Ticketmaster.com or the Butler Arts Center website.

Gaffigan, a seven-time Grammy-nominated comedian known for his observational humor, is also a two-time New York Times best-selling author and multi-platinum recording artist. His recent achievements include his 10th comedy special, Dark Pale, which has been described by The New York Times as “his best yet.” Gaffigan also co-headlined a sold-out arena tour with Jerry Seinfeld last fall.

For additional details on Gaffigan’s tour, visit jimgaffigan.com/tour-dates.