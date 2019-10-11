Joe on the Go: Wabash County

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – For his latest Joe on the Go segment, Joe Melillo headed up a few hours north of Indianapolis.

He went up to Wabash County and checked out some of the sites and sounds of the northern Indiana county.

Joe checked out the Honeywell Center and learned about some of their upcoming shows and got a behind-the-scenes tour of the facility.

He also stopped at the Charley Creek Inn where he got some background info on the historic structure built back in 1920.

This segment was paid for by Visit Wabash County.

For more information about Wabash County, click here.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.