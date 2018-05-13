Johnson Co. officials in search of suspicious man who allegedly tried to lure girl into vehicle

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Officials in Johnson County are currently looking into a report of a man who attempted to lure a young girl into his van on Friday.

It happened in Greenwood in the 500 block of Shady Lane around 8 p.m. when an 11-year-old girl said the man pulled up to her in a long white minivan with tinted windows as she was planting flowers.

She told police that the man said, “sweetheart, why don’t I give you a ride?”

The man is described as being white, in his 40s with dark hair. He is also believed to be wearing glasses.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 317-736-9155.