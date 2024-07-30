Johnson County crash involving pickup truck and motorcycle kills 2

Two people died Monday evening in a crash in Johnson County, the sheriff's office said. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people died Monday evening in a crash in Johnson County.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the accident at State Road 135 and State Road 44 near Bargersville at around 7:30 p.m.

The crash involved a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Ford pickup truck, according to Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess.

The sheriff’s office has not said what led to the crash and the names of the victims have not been released.

The intersection of SR 135 and SR 44 was closed for several hours Monday night while police investigated the accident.