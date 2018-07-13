Johnson County police use OD victim’s cellphone to track drug seller

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) – An overdose death in Johnson County led to the arrest of an Indianapolis man.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigators used the victim’s cellphone to track down the man that was selling the victim drugs. They say that man is Dawayne Dillard, 26.

Police used the phone to set up a sting operation where Dillard agreed to meet outside Hampton Market, a grocery store at 4800 W. Smith Valley Road. When Dillard arrived, police moved in and made the arrest. They confiscated heroin.

The prosecutor will determine what charges Dillard might face.