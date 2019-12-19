Home/Business, Indiana News, Inside INdiana Business, Latest News, News/JPMorgan Chase partners with Fort Wayne on Summit City Match

News

JPMorgan Chase partners with Fort Wayne on Summit City Match

by:
Posted:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) — In an effort to encourage the launch of more small businesses and to lease empty retail and commercial space, the city of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Nasdaq: JPM) are partnering to continue the Summit City Match program. The program aims to cultivate entrepreneurship and help revitalize Fort Wayne’s commercial areas.

JPMorgan Chase has awarded $250,000 over the next two years to support the initiative, which will receive matching funds from the division. Outreach to recruit women and people of color to participate in the program will be a focus, according to officials. 

The additional funding, the city says, will support a continued focus on southeast Fort Wayne in partnership with current plans to revise the city’s Southeast Strategy, which aims to support economic development, housing, quality of life and infrastructure needs in southeast Fort Wayne.

“Small business growth is critical to creating economic opportunity for more people in Fort Wayne,” said Jim Cook, JPMorgan Chase Market Executive for Fort Wayne.  “Summit City Match helps address two obstacles that entrepreneurs typically face – finding the right space and bridging financial gaps. This program’s goal is to help start new, permanent businesses in Fort Wayne’s commercial corridors, and we are pleased to support this effort.”

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE NEWS STORIES

Elkhart-based Dexter acquires Iowa company

by: Merritt McLaughlin, Inside INdiana Business Merritt McLaughlin, Inside INdiana Business /

I

Elkhart-based Dexter Axle Company has acquired an Iowa-based manufacturer. Terms of the deal to purchase the company, Silent Drive, were not disclosed.
Read the Full Article

Billie Eilish to sing theme song for 25th James Bond film

by: Associated PressAssociated Press /

I

The untitled new song does not have a release date.
Read the Full Article

Indy man sentenced to 730 days for shoplifting

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

He was sentenced to 730 days in prison on January 8.
Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

Elkhart-based Dexter acquires Iowa company

News /

Billie Eilish to sing theme song for 25th James Bond film

News /

Indy man sentenced to 730 days for shoplifting

News /

A tip-top tip: Customer leaves over $2,000 for 2 bartenders

News /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.