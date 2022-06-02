News

Jrue and Lauren Holiday announce funding for black-owned businesses and nonprofits, including several Indy organizations

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 06: (L-R) Jrue Holiday, daughter J.T. and wife Lauren Holiday smile during the NBA Summer League on July 06, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — NBA All-Star and 2021 NBA Champion, Jrue Holiday, and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Lauren Holiday, announce the 2022 recipients of the JLH Social Impact Fund grants to Black-owned small businesses and nonprofits, including two nonprofits and four businesses from the Indianapolis area.

The two Indianapolis area black-led nonprofits are the National Black Women’s Justice Institute and She Event Indy.

The four Indianapolis area black-led businesses are Art by Deonna Craig, Rise House Fitness Studio, MELI LLC, and Radford Woodworks.

“We are so excited to announce our third round of grant funding to these very deserving Black-owned businesses and nonprofits, who are helping their communities thrive. Every year we grow our extended JLH family with the hope of shining a light on the need, but also to be an example of how real change occurs when you invest directly in the communities and the people who are underserved,” said Jrue and Lauren Holiday.

This third round of grant funding is a continuation of Jrue’s pledge to donate a portion of his salary to the JLH Social Impact Fund, to assist marginalized and underrepresented communities with the funding, mentorship, and resources needed to survive.

Lauren Holiday is an Indianapolis native where she attended Ben Davis High School, and has won two Olympic gold medals with the US Women’s soccer team in 2008 and 2012. Holiday was also on the 2015 FIFA World Cup team that took home the trophy.