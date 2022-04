News

Juanita Campbell Rasmus pens book ‘Learning to be – Finding your center after the bottom falls out’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Author Juanita Campbell Rasmus joined us in the studio today to preview her new book, “‘Learning to be – Finding your center after the bottom falls out.” It is the story of her journey out of exhaustion and depression.

The book discusses having a Type A personality and how to cope when the world turns upside down.

