Judge blocks new defense filings in Delphi murders case

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The judge in the Delphi murders trial has blocked a series of new defense filings, including a demand that she be removed from the case.

Judge Frances Gull, the special judge appointed to oversee the Richard Allen trial, entered her order Friday to remove the defense filings one day earlier.

Gull ruled the filings have no bearing on the trial as the attorneys had withdrawn earlier in October.

The judge also named Robert Scremin and William S. Lebrato as Allen’s new defense team.

In Thursday’s filings, the attorneys for Allen demanded that Judge Gull either recuse herself or be removed from the trial.

Bradley Rozzi argued Gull “has exhibited a bias and prejudice against the Accused and his attorneys and in favor of the prosecution” throughout the case.

Rozzi also claimed Judge Gull carried out a “pre-meditated ambush” before an October 19th hearing and “coerced” the withdrawals.

Rozzi and Baldwin argue that Judge Gull told them she was going to read a letter in open court accusing them of “gross negligence” in the handling of Allen’s defense.

The decision came amid an investigation into leaked documents and crime scene photos in the deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German.

The girls were found stabbed to death near the Monon High Bridge in February of 2017.

“The choice presented was to suffer a public shaming AND be removed from the case or to voluntarily withdraw,” Rozzi wrote in one court filing.

The prosecutor has not responded to the filings. A gag order prevents all parties in the case from making statements outside of public court hearings or court filings.

Allen faces trial on two counts of murder in the deaths.

He is set for a court hearing October 31.

The trial is scheduled to begin in January, although that it is likely to be delayed.