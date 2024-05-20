Judge cancels hearings in Delphi Murders trial

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A judge has canceled three days of hearings that had been set for this week in the Delphi Murders trial.

Judge Frances Gull issued the order Monday canceling hearings in the case of Richard Allen.

The online case file did not immediately provide a reason for the cancellation, simply citing “judicial action.”

Gull had scheduled hearings for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday in Allen’s case to hear motions from both the prosecution and defense.

Judge Gull had rejected a defense request last week to delay the hearings, writing “The Court scheduled this hearing at counsels’ request who all indicated that they would make these dates work for their respective calendars.”

Among the issues that were scheduled to be argued: A defense motion to suppress statements Allen made to a prison psychologist, a defense motion for sanctions on the prosecution for alleged violations of discovery rules, and the prosecution request to limit what types of evidence Allen’s attorneys could present to the jury.

Richard Allen faces charges of murder for the February 2017 deaths of Abigail Williams and Liberty German. Their bodies were found near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

Allen has repeatedly maintained his innocence in the case.

The trial is currently set to begin in October after being delayed earlier this month.