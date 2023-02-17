News

Judge schedules two new days of hearings in Richard Allen case

Richard Allen, the man arrested for the Delphi murders. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Carroll County judge in the double murder trial of Richard Allen has set two new days of hearings.

A bond hearing was scheduled for Friday but later postponed.

Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi, was arrested on Oct. 28 for the February 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

Attorneys from both sides had no objections to the postponement. Judge Frances Gull set June 15-16 as the new hearing dates. A trial date for set for March, but there is no word on when a new date will be chosen.

