Juneteenth Foodways Festival to celebrate Black culinary traditions and local businesses
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site will host the Juneteenth Foodways Festival on Friday, a vibrant celebration of Black culinary heritage.
This free event, going into its third year, aims to honor the rich traditions of Black cuisine and highlight the contributions of local Black-owned businesses.
The festival will feature a variety of dishes from 26 local food partners, including the popular Taco Soul.
Mycoe Andrews, CEO of Taco Soul, expressed his enthusiasm for participating in the festival.
“We whipped up some teriyaki chicken quesadillas and teriyaki chicken tacos today, but at the event, we’ll also have Korean steak, spicy chicken, and churros,” he said. “It’s really for brand exposure for us and, obviously, giving back as well.”
The festival will also spotlight the story of Dolly Johnson, a pioneering Black woman who served as the White House chef for President Benjamin Harrison. Johnson’s culinary expertise extended beyond her tenure at the White House; she later opened several successful restaurants in Lexington, Kentucky.
Shanet Wallace, special events coordinator for the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, emphasized the importance of Johnson’s legacy.
“She was one of the first Black women to work in the White House, and we’re paying homage to her tomorrow,” she said.
In addition to culinary delights, the festival will feature retail partner booths and educational opportunities about the history of Black culinary traditions and their influence on American culture.
Wallace assured that there would be options for all dietary preferences and restrictions, making it a family-friendly event with something for everyone.
Food Tent Partners
- The Block Bistro and Grill
- The Blue Avocado
- Generations Pie Company
- Gip Got Tips
- Guy’s Cooking Creation
- The Jollof Buka
- KsKrazy Eats
- Market Square Popcorn
- Marsha’s Specialty Desserts
- Samora Red Catering
- Simply Southern Soul Food
- Sip & Share Wines
- Tako Seoul
- Tea’s Me Café
- Tonia’s on a Roll
- The Zodiac Chef
Food Truck Partners
- Black Leaf Vegan
- EZ Boys Corner Store
- Forked Up Catering
- Gals Fresh Fish
- Later Taters
- LiftOff Creamery
- Paul’s Kitchen
- RMY’s Soul / Comfort Food
- The Sweet Potato
Retail Partner
- Black Worldschoolers Mobile Bookstore
- Brown Girls Can!
- Ebony & Ivory Exclusive
- Enjoi Vintage
- Florals by Stephany Marie
- Peace of Passion
- Rub It Up Spice
- Unique Designs by Michelle
- Xpressions, Books, Tours & Events
- Yarbros Customs
Other Partners
- Freetown Village
- HeadCount
- Second Helpings
- Komen Tissue Bank at IUSCCC
The event will run from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Friday. General admission to the festival is free. For more details, click here.