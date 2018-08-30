Jury finds man guilty of 10 child-molesting counts after girl impregnated

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A jury in Grant County on Wednesday found a 35-year-old Marion man guilty of 10 counts of child molestation that involved impregnating a 10-year-old.

The grandmother of the young girl who was molested and impregnated in Marion said in May 2017, when Nicholas Deon Thrash was charged, that he was someone they trusted. The girl was 20 weeks pregnant when the charges were filed. 

The jury trial had begun Monday in Grant Superior Court 1. 

Thrash’s bond was revoked. He was in the Grant County Jail on Wednesday night. 

His sentencing was set for 2:30 p.m. Sept. 20.

