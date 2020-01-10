Justin Bieber reveals yearlong battle with Lyme disease

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pop sensation Justin Bieber has revealed to fans that he’s been suffering from a yearlong battle with Lyme disease.

The message came Wednesday night via an Instagram post after a slew of Twitter followers expressed concern regarding the singer’s recent changes in physical appearance, likening it to that of a drug addict’s.

In the post, the Canadian singer attributed his unusually gaunt look as a side effect of his diagnosis. Bieber joins the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) list of approximately 30,000 individuals diagnosed with Lyme disease each year in the United States alone.

Lyme disease is a tick-borne illness and, according to the Mayo Clinic, is “transmitted by the bite of an infected black-legged tick, commonly known as a deer tick.” The tiny spider is approximately one millimeter in length–about the size of a poppy seed–making it barely visible to the naked eye when it first attaches to human skin.

Over the next 36 to 48 hours the tick will swell as it extracts blood from its host. By this time, the infectious bacteria has likely entered the person’s bloodstream.

According to Dr. Cole Beeler, director and assistant professor of Clinical Medicine at Indiana University School of Health, weight loss is, in fact, a very common symptom of Lyme disease. But there are others.

“Symptoms of early Lyme are…[red] rashes called erythema chronium migrans,” Beeler told WISH-TV in an email. “Patients may also experience fever, headaches, muscle aches and fatigue.”

Typically Lyme is easily treated with antibiotics. However, the disease can lead to serious complications affecting the nervous system, the heart and joints–including conditions such as meningitis, arrhythmias and/or chronic arthritis to name a few.

But Hoosiers need not to worry, said Beeler.

“We see many patients come in to the Infectious Disease clinic with positive Lyme tests. The vast majority do not have Lyme, but have an alternative explanation for their symptoms. And even though Lyme is indeed present in Indiana, it is very rare.”

Bieber hit the U.S. music scene a decade ago. The Grammy Award-winning singer, now 25, is best known for his first hit single “Baby” which broke into the Billboard Top 10 in 2010. Bieber is slated to launch a 10-episode YouTube series, “Justin Bieber: Seasons.” The series will chronicle the pop singer’s personal health issues throughout this past year including his battle with Lyme disease. The series premieres January 27.