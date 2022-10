News

Jy Prishkulnik talks ‘Monster High: The Movie’

She plays the undead queen of the student body “Cleo De Nilem,” and like her namesake, she has “mummy issues.” That might be because she is, in fact, a mummy.

Breakout star Jy Prishkulnik joined us Friday on “All Indiana” to discuss her new film, “Monster High: The Movie.”

It follows the lives and adventures of real-life high school students who are also all varieties of monsters.