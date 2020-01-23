KAR Global names first chief privacy officer

CARMEL, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Carmel-based KAR Auction Services Inc. and KAR Global (NYSE: KAR) have named Michelle Bray the first chief privacy officer in the company’s history. Bray is currently vice president of intellectual property and technology counsel and will continue those responsibilities as she steps into her expanded new role.

Bray currently manages the legal aspects of protecting KAR’s intellectual properties. She maintains global trademark and brand licenses. She also secures patent protection for company innovations and inventions.

Bray is also responsible for providing counsel on trade secret protection, global and national laws and regulations. KAR says in her new role, Bray will continue to manage her current duties while “navigating the changing regulatory landscape” as the company becomes more data-driven and utilizes emerging technologies.

“Protecting the privacy of our data and information is one of our highest priorities, and an expectation of our customers, stakeholders and board of directors,” said Chuck Coleman, senior vice president, general counsel and secretary at KAR Global. “Michelle has been instrumental to protecting KAR’s intellectual properties and fostering innovation throughout the organization. Her unique experience and skill set will help us continue to meet and exceed those expectations in the rapidly-changing data and technology landscape of our company and industry.”