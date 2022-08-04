News

Kayla Sullivan joins WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS – August 4, 2022 – Peggy McClelland, WISH-TV Creative Services Director, today announced that WISH-TV has hired Kayla Sullivan as a specialty content creator who will feature stories on family and parenting. Through her amusing yet informative storytelling, Sullivan will add her unique perspective to WISH-TV’s “Focused on Family and Community” initiative. ­

As an entertainer and content creator, this Indianapolis native reaches global audiences with her humorous “parenting reports.” Kayla’s unique approach will anchor two WISH-TV franchises:

KIDding with Kayla – Using her trademark “anchor voice” and journalistic storytelling skills, Kayla will produce lighthearted features on parenting from her perspective, while often featuring content based on the real-life exploits of her spirited son Allan!

Reel Tok – Utilizing a similar style to KIDding with Kayla, she will discuss and opine regularly on family-friendly social media trends across the globe to coincide with WISH TV’s brand of “Focused on Family and the Community.”

“Kids don’t come with instruction booklets, and neither do parents,” McClelland said. “Kayla has a unique and relatable style of communicating, and her wholesome parenting content will offer our community useful information as they join us on a light-hearted journey through the ever-changing world of being a parent.”

Kayla hopes the audience will realize they are not alone in their challenges by sharing amusing family stories, connecting them to the community, and sharing a laugh or two along the way with KIDding with Kayla and Reel Tok . ­­­

Kayla is a graduate of the University of Indianapolis and interned with WISH-TV. She spent seven years broadcasting news in Indianapolis and Lafayette, Indiana.

“This role combines my two biggest passions in life: being a parent and serving my community through local TV,” Sullivan said. “I’m thankful WISH-TV’s ‘Focus on Family and Community’ aligns with my values and goals.”

You can see more of Kayla’s content on:­