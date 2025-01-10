Keep your skin healthy and hydrated this winter with these skincare tips

Cold weather can be tough on skin. Cracked lips, scaly skin, dry cuticles, and flaky faces are common during the winter, but they don't have to be. The right skincare products can keep your skin soft, healthy, and hydrated all season long.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cold weather can be tough on skin. Cracked lips, scaly skin, dry cuticles, and flaky faces are common during the winter, but they don’t have to be. The right skincare products can keep your skin soft, healthy, and hydrated all season long.

Dr. Janelle Nassim, a dermatologist with IU Health, joined Daybreak to share some skincare tips and tricks.

Moisturize, moisturize, moisturize!

“Generally speaking, we should be moisturizing year-round, but particularly in the cold months. We can add a thicker moisturizer for the face and look for a product with hyaluronic acid as a well as an extra step for moisturizing,” Nassim explained.

Facial cleansers

Dr. Nassim says creams, oils, and balms are all fine for the face — just make sure your cleanser puts moisture into the skin, rather than taking it out. Look for products that specifically say “gentle” or “moisturizing” on the label.

“Hyaluronic acid is popular lately,” Nassim said.

Fixes for dry hands

Cold, dry outside air and blasting hot inside air are the two main culprits behind dry skin, while frequent handwashing and excess hand sanitizer can cause raw, scaly skin on your hands. The answer, of course, is more moisture!

“We want to be looking for something that’s very, very thick and occlusive. We always want to recommend creams that you’re actually scooping out of a tub as opposed to a lotion and a pump, which are typically thinner products,” Nassim said.

Keep a small tub in your purse, your desk, your car, wherever — just use it all day long to moisturize the hands. Nassim also suggests applying a thick layer before bed and sleeping with it on.

Better skin for the whole body

As for the rest of your body? Nassim says the best time to moisturize is while your skin is still damp.

“Get out of the shower, pat dry with a towel, and then, when you’re still a little bit wet, moisturize head to toe with something very thick and creamy to lock in that moisture. That’ll make a big difference.” difference.”

Liquid, gel, or mousse products are all fine — the creamier, the better. Nassim also suggests looking for products labeled “fragrance-free”.

Sunscreen isn’t just for the summer

Dr. Nassim’s last piece of advice? Slather on the sunscreen. She suggests adults and kids use SPF 30 or higher every day, rain or shine, on any skin that will be exposed to the sun.

“One thing to remember with the snow we’re having is that the white of the snow reflects the UV radiation. We can actually get pretty intense sun on snowy days,” Dr. Nassim said. “Even when driving, ultraviolet radiation can come through window glass. For the kids, if they’re playing out in the snow on a sunny day, they could get intense sun.”

