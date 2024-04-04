Kennedy King Memorial Initiative: Paying homage to RFK’s April 4, 1968 speech

The Kennedy King Memorial Initiative is thrilled to share news of the 56th annual April 4 Commemorative Event, named “Still We Reach: Together We Can.”

It’s set to happen near the famous Landmark for Peace sculpture in MLK Park on Thursday, April 4, 2024, starting at 5:00 p.m.

Also, on the same day, the Cultural Visitors’ Center will be open to everyone from noon to 5 p.m.

This center showcases historical stuff, cool videos, and interactive exhibits that talk about important people and events in American history.

It focuses on the ongoing fight for racial fairness in Indianapolis and beyond.

The April 4 Commemorative Event will have speeches, performances, and talks about how far we’ve come since 1968, and what still needs fixing in terms of fairness and justice.

Leaders, history buffs, artists, and regular folks will come together to honor Dr. King and Senator Kennedy’s memories.

They’ll remind everyone that we can only fix our problems if we work together.

By remembering Dr. King and Senator Kennedy and the fight for fairness, the April 4 Commemorative Event shows us that sticking together and taking action can make a real difference.