NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – Kenny Chesney took time during his concert Thursday night to talk about the shooting at Noblesville West Middle School.

Specifically, the country singer gave a shout out to Ella Whistler – the student who was shot last Friday.

He said “We love you Ella,” encouraging the crowd to join him.

Chesney played at Ruoff Home Mortgage Center.

Whistler’s family had tickets to Thursday evening’s concert. Her family has said the teenager’s condition is improving.