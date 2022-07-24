News

Kenny Moore II expected at Colts camp Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II is expected to report to Grand Park with the rest of the team Tuesday. As reported by our Colts Insider Zak Keefer, Moore plans to be at training camp amid ongoing contract negotiations. The Pro Bowler’s current contract runs through 2023, but he missed most of the voluntary offseason workouts seeking an extension.

In June, Moore was at mandatory mini camp but only practiced part of the first day before leaving with an injury. At the time, head coach Frank Reich cited “precautionary” reasons for the 26-year-old corner not practicing the remainder of minicamp.

Moore was one of the Colts top tacklers with 102 total stops and six tackles for loss. He also had four interceptions.

The Colts veterans report to training camp in Westfield Tuesday with practice starting Wednesday.