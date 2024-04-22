Kentland man dies after crash in Newton County

KENTLAND, Ind. (WISH) — A Kentland man died Saturday after crashing his vehicle on State Road 55 in Newton County, police say.

Newton County Dispatch received a report of a car in a ditch with its hazard light flashing at the intersection of U.S. 24 and State Road 55 at 7:56 a.m.

Investigators say a Chevrolet Traverse driven by a 35-year-old man was traveling on U.S. 24 approaching SR 55 when for unknown reasons left the road on the south side of U.S. 24. The vehicle collided with a culvert before stopping at the corner of the intersection.

The driver was provided CPR at the scene and then transported to Riverside Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The name of the deceased has not been released. No further information was provided.