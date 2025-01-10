Kentucky woman sentenced to 30 months in prison for defrauding employer of over $1 million

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WISH) — Jennifer Lynn Horton, 49, of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, followed by one year of supervised release, after pleading guilty to two counts of wire fraud, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.

Horton was convicted for allegedly orchestrating multiple schemes that defrauded her employer, a family-owned contracting company in Greenfield, Indiana, of more than $1 million.

According to federal prosecutors, between 2011 and 2022, Horton worked as the office manager for the company, handling payroll, customer invoices, and company credit card transactions. Prosecutors said that starting in Jan. 2016 and continuing through Dec. 2022, Horton inflated her own salary on 466 separate occasions, stealing over $515,000 without authorization.

In Dec. 2020, Horton furthered her fraud, according to prosecutors, by adding her husband to the company’s payroll, despite him never being hired as a salaried employee. She diverted an additional $107,000 through her husband’s name. Prosecutors alleged that, to cover up her theft, Horton manipulated the company’s payroll records, making it appear as if her salary and her husband’s payments were legitimate before reverting the records to redirect the stolen funds.

Horton also misused company credit cards, directing payments from customers into her personal bank account more than 180 times, prosecutors said. She falsified the company’s accounting records to hide the theft, marking invoices as paid or deleting them entirely. Additionally, she used the company credit card to pay for personal expenses, including a home, cars, and clothing. In total, Horton stole approximately $1,116,258 from the business.

As part of her sentencing, Horton was ordered to forfeit four vehicles, including a 2022 Ford F350, a 2022 Ford Mustang, a 2021 Ford Mustang, and a 2020 Ford EcoSport. The court also imposed a restitution judgment of $1,002,268 on her.