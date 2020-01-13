It’s never a bad idea to get your kids eating healthy at a young age. That’s why Lori Taylor, The Produce Mom showed us some great healthy snacking options and how you can get your kids involved in the kitchen.
Tearless Onions – perfect for kid-friendly recipes
Recipe 1: Foil Packets for the Oven –
- Sausage, Red Potatoes, Sunions & Green Beans
- https://www.periandsons.com/recipe.php?p=Mixed+Grill+Tin+Foil+Packets
Recipe 2: Strawberry & Carmelized Onion Pizza –
- Individual pre-made pizza crusts, kids can help make and build their own
- https://www.howsweeteats.com/2017/07/strawberry-pizza/
Kid-friendly, healthy snacking Options
Healthy Snacking with Pears
Recipe 1: Pear Hummus
Recipe 2: Pear Kabobs With Strawberry Dipping Sauce
Recipe 3: Baked Pear Trail Mix