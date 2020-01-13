Home/News/Kid-friendly & healthy snacking options

Kid-friendly & healthy snacking options

Kid-friendly, healthy snacking Options

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted:

It’s never a bad idea to get your kids eating healthy at a young age. That’s why Lori Taylor, The Produce Mom showed us some great healthy snacking options and how you can get your kids involved in the kitchen.

Tearless Onions – perfect for kid-friendly recipes

Recipe 1: Foil Packets for the Oven – 

Recipe 2: Strawberry & Carmelized Onion Pizza – 

Healthy Snacking with Pears

Recipe 1: Pear Hummus

Recipe 2: Pear Kabobs With Strawberry Dipping Sauce

Recipe 3: Baked Pear Trail Mix

www.theproducemoms.com

