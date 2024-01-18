Kid-ing with Kayla: Children learning to swim

Kid-ing with Kayla: It happened! My son took off his floaties and swam unassisted for the first time. I’m simultaneously proud and terrified.

With his new skill has come unprecedented high confidence. My son now believes he can do flips, dives and handstands in the water. This is making me nervous because I feel like he needs to take it slow. There was something so comforting about my son being scared of water. I was always afraid he would fall in but now there’s the fear he will jump!

Just because he can swim a little doesn’t mean he’s ready for the deep end! In fact, I feel like I’m about to go off the deep end just watching what he’s attempting in the shallow water.

It’s funny what happens to you when your child reached a stage you thought you wanted them to reach. For years, I kept thinking things would be so much easier once he learned to swim and now I find myself missing it? Parenting is weird.

