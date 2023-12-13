Search
Kid-ing with Kayla: Do you feed your kids fast food?

by: Kayla Sullivan
Posted: / Updated:

Kid-ing with Kayla: Be careful what you introduce your kids to because they just might call you out for it in public! For me, getting my son a Happy Meal at McDonald’s out of convenience has backfired.

While I personally do not believe occasionally getting your kids fast food is a bad thing, I do despise that my son tells people it’s his “favorite” food.

This claim makes it seem like he has McDonald’s way more often than he does and if I’m being honest, I wish he wasn’t always asking for it! The fact is, it isn’t the most nutritious food for anyone and since I’m in charge of what my son eats, I don’t love how much he craves it.

Like most things I post on social media about being a parent, others can relate! I posted a skit poking fun at what it’s like to be called out for giving your kids McDonald’s and commenters had fun with it.

@kaylareporting

I believe her! #Skit #Comedy #Parenting #mcdonalds

♬ James Bond Theme – Nicholas Dodd

“My sister swore when her kids were born they would never eat McD till they did,” said John Payne on TikTok. “As a grandma! I too had lots of those little toys. I can’t remember why,” added another commenter.

Chime in on the conversation! You can comment on Facebook. For more Kid-ing with Kayla, click here.

