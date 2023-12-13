Kid-ing with Kayla: Do you feed your kids fast food?

Kid-ing with Kayla: Be careful what you introduce your kids to because they just might call you out for it in public! For me, getting my son a Happy Meal at McDonald’s out of convenience has backfired.

While I personally do not believe occasionally getting your kids fast food is a bad thing, I do despise that my son tells people it’s his “favorite” food.

This claim makes it seem like he has McDonald’s way more often than he does and if I’m being honest, I wish he wasn’t always asking for it! The fact is, it isn’t the most nutritious food for anyone and since I’m in charge of what my son eats, I don’t love how much he craves it.

Like most things I post on social media about being a parent, others can relate! I posted a skit poking fun at what it’s like to be called out for giving your kids McDonald’s and commenters had fun with it.

“My sister swore when her kids were born they would never eat McD till they did,” said John Payne on TikTok. “As a grandma! I too had lots of those little toys. I can’t remember why,” added another commenter.

