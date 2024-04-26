Kid-ing with Kayla: Funny school interview questions about mom

Kid-ing with Kayla: According to my Pre-Kindergartener, I am 18 years old, he doesn’t know what I do for a living, I always say please, and what makes me the best mom ever is that I “make him noodles.”

These fun interviews that teachers conduct on young children are cherished in households across the world. It’s so funny to hear what your child’s response is to questions like “What makes your mom mad?” He told the teacher it’s when he tries to watch TV shows in the morning but really, it’s the fit he throws when I say no to TV before school.

I asked my followers to send in some of their kids’ funny responses to school interviews.

“My son thinks I love going to wineries and said it was my favorite thing to do making me look like I was obsessed with wine. We’ve been to a winery one time.”

“In the 1st grade, my daughter told her teacher that her dad was her hero because he saved her mom from being the crazy cat lady.”

“My son said my favorite drink was a long island.”

“I’m a night nurse and when the teacher asked my kid what I do for a living he said I look at people’s privates at night.”

