Kid-ing with Kayla: Grocery shopping parenting hack

Kid-ing with Kayla: If you’re taking your young child into the grocery store, I have a hack for you! Find their favorite character stickers, my son’s is Spiderman and put those stickers on healthy foods you want to buy so they think it’s Spiderman carrots or Spiderman broccoli!

At the store, I typically try to avoid the toy aisle at all costs. Allan will ask for toys and cry if he doesn’t get them so I like to say it’s closed. Don’t judge me! It’s for the good of the store and our financial future. However, I will say yes to him having snacks as we shop. I’m not sure if it’s legal, but I give him a popsicle from the box before I pay for it. I always pay for it I just like to benefit from it while I shop. No one has ever told me it is wrong before so I’m going to keep doing it until they say otherwise!

Also, it’s 2024. Why are grocery cart wheels still squeaking? I do love how Meijer still has the mechanical horses for kids to ride. Allan absolutely loves it and yells “Yee-haw” each time. I love that I can use the ride as a reward for good behavior in the store.

What are your grocery shopping hacks with young kids? Weigh in on Facebook or TikTok!

