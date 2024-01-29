Kid-ing with Kayla: I took my 4 year old to a home show

Kid-ing with Kayla: Sometimes you just want to see how it goes before you splurge for a babysitter. That was how I felt about taking my son Allan, 4, to the Indianapolis Home Show on Saturday.

Maybe he will like it? I thought. I was half right! Allan was definitely amused by some things at this event but there were other moments I wish I would have left him with a sitter.

Things my kid liked at the Indianapolis Home Show:

Coloring booth

Digging area

Putting his hands in the hot tub even though I said no

Looking at the different bathrooms, bedrooms, closets, kitchens and sharing his favorite

Free candy

Booths with wheels to spin

Hot chocolate

Kid-friendly place to eat (had chicken fingers, fries and hot dogs)

Testing mattresses

Sitting by the different fire pit displays

Things my kid did not like at the Indianapolis Home Show:

Not being able to go in the pool or hot tubs

Not being able to use the model home bathroom

Not being able to touch most things

Walking

Not being able to grab more than one piece of candy at a booth

As you can see by my list, I really think Allan enjoyed more than he disliked at this event. As a parent, I enjoyed it with him but I also think I would have benefitted from going alone. Therefore, I’d advise parents serious about home improvement to go without kids but if you’re just going to look and have a good time, don’t waste money on a babysitter! You just might inspire a future HGTV star. I think I may have.

For more Kid-ing with Kayla, click here.

To join in on the conversation, find this video on Facebook!