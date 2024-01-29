Search
Kid-ing with Kayla: I took my 4 year old to a home show

Indianapolis Home Show with kids

by: Kayla Sullivan
Kid-ing with Kayla: Sometimes you just want to see how it goes before you splurge for a babysitter. That was how I felt about taking my son Allan, 4, to the Indianapolis Home Show on Saturday.

Maybe he will like it? I thought. I was half right! Allan was definitely amused by some things at this event but there were other moments I wish I would have left him with a sitter.

Things my kid liked at the Indianapolis Home Show:

  • Coloring booth
  • Digging area
  • Putting his hands in the hot tub even though I said no
  • Looking at the different bathrooms, bedrooms, closets, kitchens and sharing his favorite
  • Free candy
  • Booths with wheels to spin
  • Hot chocolate
  • Kid-friendly place to eat (had chicken fingers, fries and hot dogs)
  • Testing mattresses
  • Sitting by the different fire pit displays

Things my kid did not like at the Indianapolis Home Show:

  • Not being able to go in the pool or hot tubs
  • Not being able to use the model home bathroom
  • Not being able to touch most things
  • Walking
  • Not being able to grab more than one piece of candy at a booth

As you can see by my list, I really think Allan enjoyed more than he disliked at this event. As a parent, I enjoyed it with him but I also think I would have benefitted from going alone. Therefore, I’d advise parents serious about home improvement to go without kids but if you’re just going to look and have a good time, don’t waste money on a babysitter! You just might inspire a future HGTV star. I think I may have.

