Kid-ing with Kayla: I took my 4 year old to a home show
Indianapolis Home Show with kids
Kid-ing with Kayla: Sometimes you just want to see how it goes before you splurge for a babysitter. That was how I felt about taking my son Allan, 4, to the Indianapolis Home Show on Saturday.
Maybe he will like it? I thought. I was half right! Allan was definitely amused by some things at this event but there were other moments I wish I would have left him with a sitter.
Things my kid liked at the Indianapolis Home Show:
- Coloring booth
- Digging area
- Putting his hands in the hot tub even though I said no
- Looking at the different bathrooms, bedrooms, closets, kitchens and sharing his favorite
- Free candy
- Booths with wheels to spin
- Hot chocolate
- Kid-friendly place to eat (had chicken fingers, fries and hot dogs)
- Testing mattresses
- Sitting by the different fire pit displays
Things my kid did not like at the Indianapolis Home Show:
- Not being able to go in the pool or hot tubs
- Not being able to use the model home bathroom
- Not being able to touch most things
- Walking
- Not being able to grab more than one piece of candy at a booth
As you can see by my list, I really think Allan enjoyed more than he disliked at this event. As a parent, I enjoyed it with him but I also think I would have benefitted from going alone. Therefore, I’d advise parents serious about home improvement to go without kids but if you’re just going to look and have a good time, don’t waste money on a babysitter! You just might inspire a future HGTV star. I think I may have.
For more Kid-ing with Kayla, click here.
To join in on the conversation, find this video on Facebook!