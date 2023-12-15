Kid-ing with Kayla: It was school holiday spirit week? Oops!

Kid-ing with Kayla: Let’s talk about the mental load on parents this time of year because it’s too much! This month is full of parties, gift buying, performances, and holiday spirit days at school.

What are holiday spirit days? They’re designated days where the school plans fun themed outfits for the kids to wear but not every parent has these items for their children so they either end up scrambling or their kid is the one left out.

Don’t get me wrong, I am all for having fun this time of year but I do think there is a way to do school spirit days without bankrupting and or exhausting parents.

Here are the spirit days I would like to see: pajama day, wear green or red day, color your nose red day (requires a red marker that the school can provide), wear a winter hat day and mix match day. These are all themes that don’t require much effort from parents but can still inspire fun creativity from families.

Here are the spirit days I would like to go away: wear reindeer antlers day, wear a Santa hat day, dress in all snowy white (are you kidding? We avoid buying white for my son at all cost) and anything else super specific that you know everyone does not have or want to have in their homes.

In my report on TikTok, I discussed planning the spirit days ahead of time only to realize I may have missed the whole spirit week entirely.

Luckily or maybe unluckily, I was wrong about Friday being a day out of school. It is only a half day so my son is in fact going to participate in spirit week next week. Here’s to buying an all white outfit, a Santa hat, reindeer antlers and Christmas character themed shirts over the weekend!

