Kid-ing with Kayla: Pranking the parents

Kid-ing with Kayla: Did you ever prank your parents as a kid? My son Allan gets a kick out of trying to trick me! Fake spiders, snakes, apps with doorbell signs, you name it. However, he hasn’t gotten to the level of actually making me believe the pranks yet.

Now, he has a partner in crime. He and his future step brother spent Saturday attempting pranks on me and my fiancé. The most believable one was a little chipped piece of icing off their snack that made it look like a chipped tooth! As they advance, we may need to put in place some boundaries around pranking!

We asked others to share pranks their children have attempted and parents did not disappoint!