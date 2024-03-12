Kid-ing with Kayla: Pranking the parents
Kid-ing with Kayla: Did you ever prank your parents as a kid? My son Allan gets a kick out of trying to trick me! Fake spiders, snakes, apps with doorbell signs, you name it. However, he hasn’t gotten to the level of actually making me believe the pranks yet.
Now, he has a partner in crime. He and his future step brother spent Saturday attempting pranks on me and my fiancé. The most believable one was a little chipped piece of icing off their snack that made it look like a chipped tooth! As they advance, we may need to put in place some boundaries around pranking!
We asked others to share pranks their children have attempted and parents did not disappoint!
- “My child told the TSA I wasn’t their kid at the airport.”
- “My kid changed my phone background to look like there was a spider on the phone. I threw it across the room.”
- “Rubber snake in the fridge.”
- “Armpit farts are popular in my house. Oh and plastic cockroaches!”
- “Rubber band on the sprayer in the kitchen”
- “Plastic bugs in my bed!”
- “My son just hides really well and scares me when I can’t find him anywhere.”
- “Fake dog poo”