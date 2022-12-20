News

Kid-ing with Kayla: The advent calendar opened too soon

by: Kayla Sullivan
Kid-ing with Kayla — WISH-TV Specialty Content Creator Kayla Sullivan’s latest viral “report” features an advent calendar that was opened before its time. Each day there was a tiny dinosaur toy leading up to Christmas. However, Kayla showed her followers how someone, likely her toddler, opened it when she wasn’t looking. The child denied any involvement, instead blaming the elf on the shelf. Kayla made light of the adorable crime on her TikTok page. The video has gotten more than one million views so far.

