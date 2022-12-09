News

Kid-ing with Kayla: Top Family Games in 2022

by: Kayla Sullivan
Posted: / Updated:

Kid-ing with Kayla — Spin Master Games shared a list of some of the best family games this year ahead of the holidays. It includes Soggy Doggy, Encanto House of Charms, and Sink N’ Sand, Less is More and Jumbling Tower. These make great gifts and are also handy to have as people gather during the holidays.

On Life. Style. Live, Thompson Clarke, Global Brand Manager of Spin Master Games described how each game worked. Kayla Sullivan and Randall Newsome played Jumbling Tower live.

Kayla’s three-year-old son played Soggy Doggy and loved it! Kayla produced a report featuring how it was the first toy he has actually played with since he typically enjoys messing with mom’s breakables, the trash and cardboard boxes.

For more family friendly games go to SpinMasterGames.com.

If you would like to see other Kid-ing with Kayla segments or watch more of Kayla Sullivan’s viral content, follow her on Facebook.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

IMPD: Officer fires at suspect on near north side; no injuries

Crime Watch 8 /

A Merry Prairie Holiday experience takes over Conner Prairie this month

Life.Style.Live! /

T. rex skull could sell for $20 million at auction

National /

IMPD releases video from police shooting that killed man who took girlfriend hostage

Local /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.