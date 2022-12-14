News

Kid-ing with Kayla: When parents forget to bring wipes

by: Kayla Sullivan
Posted: / Updated:

Kid-ing with Kayla: When parents bring their young kids out in public, it usually requires bringing a bag of things they may need. Some items are more essential than others. Kayla Sullivan believes baby wipes are the most inconvenient thing to forget. She did an online report on the topic.

Kayla Sullivan put the hosts of Life Style Live and All Indiana through a simulation of changing a diaper with wet toilet paper vs. wipes on live TV. It showed how difficult it is to wipe a child without traditional diaper wipes. Kayla suggests keeping at least two packs of wipes in your diaper bag at all times.

