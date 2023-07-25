Kid-ing With Kayla

On today’s kidding with Kayla, we’re talking about the dangers of buying your child’s Halloween costume early. Here’s what happened when Kayla decided to believe that her son’s first costume would be his only choice. A warning for parents looking to buy their child’s Halloween costume early. I can confirm they will change their mind before the holiday. This after my son insisted he wanted to be dashed from the Incredibles. Now the juvenile claims he wants a new costume. Roll the clip, Alan, what did you say you want to be for Halloween again? Um, a ham sandwich costing you wanna be a ham sandwich girl, you don’t wanna be Dash anymore. You wanna be a ham sandwich. Authorities are working to determine whether such a costume exists but are not exhausting any more resources. As evidence suggests he may want to be a turkey sandwich in the coming days. Our thoughts and prayers are for him to be interested in a more mainstream choice as we get closer to this holiday. If not on October 31st, you may be handing out candy to a little boy with a piece of ham taped to his shirt back to you. Ok. That is adorable because there’s so much truth to that. He wants to be a ham sandwich. Of course. Why, why wouldn’t he so logical? Put a piece of bread here, a piece of ham and you’re good to go. It’s so funny that this happened to be last year. Ledger didn’t want to be a ham sandwich, but I bought the costume already that he was adamant about. That’s what he wanted to be. Yes, we want, I don’t want to be that anymore. No, it’s already, you have actually been proactive and bought the cost because, you know, that’s what I do. I plan ahead. I was feeling good and then he just completely shuttered it all. I don’t want to be that anymore. I always have that idea that I’m going to buy the costume early and then a week before Halloween apparently don’t, it might save yourself a big headache