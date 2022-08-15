News

KIDding with Kayla: The most embarrassing thing your child has done in public

We’ve all been there. Even if you aren’t a parent, you’ve likely witnessed a child doing or saying something they probably shouldn’t in public. Kayla Sullivan’s most embarrassing public moment with her son has been viewed more than 37 million times! Kayla asked viewers to share their most embarrassing moments as well.

Josefa Beyer said no to buying a toy train at the store and I bet you can guess what happened next.

“He wouldn’t leave the store because it was like this was the train of his dreams, how’s he going to leave?” said Beyer, an Indianapolis mother of three kids. “Crying, screaming and full embarrassment in front of my in-laws but we got through it.”

Emily Wachner is an Indianapolis mom of two children who braved the Children’s Museum cafeteria alone with her kids.

“The cotton candy at the checkout line for lunch gets me every time because there are so many sweets options and my kids they lost it on the floor of the food court,” said Wachner. “So, I had like two kids one under each arm. I was solo at the museum like carting them off and they were screaming, ‘cotton candy, cotton candy!’ and so you know, you have got to say no sometimes.”

Some of the other responses included a police officer whose child asked the server for marijuana sauce instead of marinara. An Indianapolis mother wrote in that her child threw up on her as she was testifying in an Indiana Senate Committee. Another parent wrote that her kid told a stranger she wasn’t her mom so the stranger wouldn’t let her near the child.

If you’d like to send in your most embarrassing moment, follow Kayla Sullivan on Facebook and comment or message your story!

For more “KIDding with Kayla” content, click here.