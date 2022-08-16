News

KIDding with Kayla: Why do kids love taking off their shoes in the car?

“It’s fun!” replied Allan, Kayla Sullivan’s three-year-old son.

Boredom could be one reason a kid might decide to take off their shoes every single time they enter the car.

Ryan Allen, an early childhood therapist and parenting content creator on TikTok said all behavior is communication. Allan is communicating boredom but other kids might be communicating something else when they take off their shoes in the car.

“It could mean that the shoes are uncomfortable, maybe they don’t fit right,” said Allen. “Or is it something more complex? Is it a control issue? Is it that they were rushed out of the house and now they have to get into the car and quit all of the stuff that they were doing? I can show control at least in one way, by taking off my shoes.”

So, what can parents do? If control is the need, parents can make sure to meet that need inside the home before they leave. Let the child pick out what to wear or maybe ask them, “Do you want to leave in one minute or two? Let’s set a timer!”

If their shoes are uncomfortable, they can get them new shoes or wait to put them on until after the car ride. That way, you aren’t putting on the child’s shoes twice.

If the problem is boredom, bring toys or play a game with the child in the car to keep them occupied.

Sometimes this problem can escalate to throwing the shoes out the window! Several people commenting on Kayla’s original post admitted that outcome. Hopefully, these suggestions can help you avoid it.

