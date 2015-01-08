Kid’s pajamas recalled over flammability concerns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A brand of children’s pajamas are being recalled.

Girl’s pajama sets made by Star Ride Kids don’t meet federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries.

The pajamas were sold at children’s boutiques and in department stores nationwide from August 2013 through November 2013 for between $10 and $13.

No injuries or incidents have been reported. If you have these pajamas, you’re advised to immediately take them away from children, stop using them and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For more information about the recall click here.