Kids, police hit practice field with Colts

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Colts players may not have hit the field to practice, but that didn’t stop them from trying their hand at coaching.

At Grand Park Sports Complex, the team’s new training camp facility, the Colts hosted a group of kids with the help of local police officers.

On Wednesday, 10-year old Malachi Austin’s dream came true.

“I want to be a football player,” he said.

The Indianapolis Colts, and area police officers teamed up to host around 150 kids to kick off training camp, with youth football camp.

“It’s been going good. I got my section over here. A lot of drops right now, hopefully we pick that up toward the end though,” said Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Brissett spent about an hour and a half helping kids with their game, focusing on passing and catching.

“If I was a young kid and had the opportunity, it would mean a lot. To be able to give back it’s special,” said Brissett.

Also special was a visit from Andrew Luck. He stopped in for a few minutes to meet the kids and offer encouraging words.

“He said how are you doing? You look like one that plays football a lot,” said Austin.

Through the Police Athletic League, The Colts were able to team up with police and the kids. Various departments participated but IMPD invited more than 100 inner city kids, most of whom play football.

Officers also trained with the kids. It’s an opportunity to bridge the gap between police and the community through engagement.

“It was actually fun. I never saw no police officer that was cool,” said Austin.

“Malachi, he explained exactly what our goal was,” said Lt Russell Burns of IMPD. Burns added, “We want them to know, police are people too.”

People who are helping make dreams come true.

“If I can play for the Colts, I want to play for the Colts,” said Austin.

Wednesday night at Grand Park, the Colts will be hosting fans beginning at 7:00 p.m. Expect live music, fireworks and remarks from both Colts and city leaders.