Kids wearing costumes to non-Halloween events

Kid-ing with Kayla: Parents should have a strategy when it comes to picking out and buying their kid’s Halloween costumes. Kayla Sullivan did not and had to learn lessons the hard way.
Kayla Sullivan brought her son Allan, 3 years old, to show off his costume on live TV during his fall break from pre-school.
Other parents sent in places their kids have gone dressed in a Halloween costume that didn’t exactly warrant that attire.
Here’s what they sent:
- Church
- Stores
- Library
- Monster Truck Rally
- Sporting Events
- Swimming Pool
- Emergency Room
- Dentist’s Office
- Doctor’s Office
- School
- Picture Day
- Professional Family Photos
