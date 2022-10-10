News

Kids wearing costumes to non-Halloween events

Kid-ing with Kayla: Parents should have a strategy when it comes to picking out and buying their kid’s Halloween costumes. Kayla Sullivan did not and had to learn lessons the hard way.

Kayla Sullivan brought her son Allan, 3 years old, to show off his costume on live TV during his fall break from pre-school.

Other parents sent in places their kids have gone dressed in a Halloween costume that didn’t exactly warrant that attire.

Here’s what they sent:

Church

Stores

Library

Monster Truck Rally

Sporting Events

Swimming Pool

Emergency Room

Dentist’s Office

Doctor’s Office

School

Picture Day

Professional Family Photos

