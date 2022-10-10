News

Kids wearing costumes to non-Halloween events

by: Kayla Sullivan
Posted: / Updated:

Kid-ing with Kayla: Parents should have a strategy when it comes to picking out and buying their kid’s Halloween costumes. Kayla Sullivan did not and had to learn lessons the hard way.

@kaylareporting

Kid costumes with finger gloves should be outlawed! 😂 #fyp #newsvoice #FlexEveryAngle #parentinghumor #costume #halloween #parentsoftiktok #spiderman

♬ original sound – Kayla Marie Sullivan

Kayla Sullivan brought her son Allan, 3 years old, to show off his costume on live TV during his fall break from pre-school.

Other parents sent in places their kids have gone dressed in a Halloween costume that didn’t exactly warrant that attire.

Here’s what they sent:

  • Church
  • Stores
  • Library
  • Monster Truck Rally
  • Sporting Events
  • Swimming Pool
  • Emergency Room
  • Dentist’s Office
  • Doctor’s Office
  • School
  • Picture Day
  • Professional Family Photos

If you would like to see more KID-ding with Kayla segments, click here or follow Kayla Sullivan on Facebook!

