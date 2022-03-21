News

KidStrong to open first Indiana location

SPEEDWAY (Inside INdiana Business) – A private child development training center is planning to open its first Indiana facility at The Crossing in Noblesville. KidStrong operates centers that focus on brain, physical, and character development for children.

KennMar, the Speedway-based commercial real estate developer that manages leasing for The Crossing, says KidStrong joins the building’s other tenants, Pickleman’s and Moe’s.

“We are thrilled to have KidStrong as a business in The Crossing and are proud of the fact that their first location in Indiana will be in our development in Noblesville,” said Brent Benge, chief executive officer of KennMar.

KidStrong operates more than 50 centers throughout the U.S. and Canada. KenMar did not provide an estimated time frame for the Noblesville location’s opening.

Construction on The Crossing began in April 2020. KennMar says the development is now fully leased.