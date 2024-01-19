KIDZ BOP Live coming to Ruoff Music Center
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — KIDZ BOP announced on Friday a new 2024 summer tour with the Ruoff Music Center as one of its destinations.
The KIDZ BOP kids — Aleah, JJ, Shila, and Tyler, — are coming to Noblesville on July 5, at 7 p.m. with general admission starting next Friday at 10 a.m.
According to a press release, the tour coincides with the release of their newest album “KIDZ BOP 2024,” which features family-friendly versions of hit songs.
Some of those songs on the album include:
- “vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo
- “greedy” by Tate McRae
- “Dance The Night” by Dua Lipa
Single ticket prices range between $142-$210, according to Ruoff’s website.