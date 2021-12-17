News

Kim Potter, who killed Daunte Wright, testifies at her trial

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former suburban Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter took the stand Friday at her manslaughter trial in the shooting death of Black motorist Daunte Wright.

Potter has said she meant to draw her Taser instead of her gun when she shot the 20-year-old Wright as he was trying to drive away from officers seeking to arrest him on a weapons possession warrant. Video of the shooting was recorded by officers’ body cameras.

The defense began its case Thursday after prosecutors spent a week calling police witnesses to build their case that Potter, who resigned from the Brooklyn Center police force after the shooting, was an experienced officer who was thoroughly trained to use a Taser and knew the dangers of confusing one with a handgun.

Prosecutors would have to prove that Potter acted with recklessness or culpable negligence if they are to win a conviction on the manslaughter charges she faces.

Potter is white, and Wright’s death set off several nights of angry protests in Brooklyn Center. It happened while a white former officer, Derek Chauvin, was on trial in nearby Minneapolis for the killing of George Floyd.