Kite Realty, Notre Dame break ground on neighborhood community center

SOUTH BEND (Inside INdiana Business) — The University of Notre Dame and Indianapolis-based Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) have broken ground on a new community center and gathering place in South Bend. The new Robinson Community Learning Center will be built across the street from the current facility which sits just south of Notre Dame.

The land where the current building sits will become part of a mixed-use development project called Eddy Street Commons. Kite Realty is the developer of the $300 million complex that features residential, retail and office space, as well as hotels.

“We are very proud to be a part of South Bend and to have the RCLC make its home at Eddy Street Commons,” said Thomas McGowan, KRG’s president and Chief Operating Officer. “In partnering with the University of Notre Dame, the City of South Bend, and the neighborhood residents, we have the ability to improve upon the great legacy of the RCLC and provide the community with a positive resource for decades to come.”

The current location opened in 2001 in a former shopping center. The new 12,600 square-foot center is nearly twice the size of the current center. The university says there are classrooms and meeting space, as well as a technology lab and a library.

The Robinson center project is expected to be completed in 2020.