Search
Kokomo traffic stop leads to massive seizure of weapons and drugs

(Howard County Sheriff's Office)
by: Jason Ronimous
Posted: / Updated:

Kokomo, Ind. (WISH) — The Howard County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest that stemmed from a traffic stop that yielded a massive amount of drugs and weapons.

According to a press release, a Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on the evening of December 6th near the intersection of Berkley and Jefferson streets in Kokomo. The deputy observed a vehicle driven by 27-year-old Malachi Peters speeding through a red light and narrowly avoiding a collision.

The Sheriff’s office says that during the stop Peters told the deputy that his residence had been burglarized and that he had left in a hurry to confront the situations himself and not yet called 911.

The deputy went to Peters’ residence and found evidence of forced entry. Authorities say while conducting a safety sweep of the residence, the deputy observed signs of marijuana distribution and a raw marijuana odor.

A search warrant was issued to search the residence based on the presence of items in plain view, the Sheriff’s office said.

The search leaded to the seizure of:

  • Approximately 397.2 grams of psychedelic mushrooms.
  • Multiple firearms, including a Glock 43X, Maverick 12-gauge shotgun, and a Diamondback AR-15.
  • $1,620 in cash and drug distribution paraphernalia, including scales, packaging materials, and a money counter.
  • Various THC products, including 53 “Sweet Live” vape cartridges, 56 “Tyson Pod” cartridges, 133 “VYBE” cartridges, and additional cartridges and edibles totaling hundreds of items.
  • Hash oil and related products, including nine containers labeled as hash oil, multiple mason jars with undetermined amounts of oil, and various glass smoking devices.
  • Packaging materials, including vacuum-seal freezer bags, mylar bags, and small glass containers commonly associated with drug distribution.

The Sheriff’s office says the extensive inventory of seized items shows a significant illegal drug operation involving large qualities of marijuana, THC derivatives and psychedelic substances.

Peters was arrested and charged with:

  • Dealing in a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Level 2 Felony)
  • Dealing in Marijuana (Level 6 Felony)
  • Possession of Marijuana with Prior Conviction (Level 6 Felony)
  • Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Class A Misdemeanor)

Peters posted bond and is free awaiting trial.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office asks if anyone has more information on this case they contact Deputy Jeremiah Jackson at 765-614-3406 or by submitting a tip at www.sheriff.howardcountyin.gov.

(Malachi Peters, book photo from Howard County Sheriff’s Office)

