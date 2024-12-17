Kokomo traffic stop leads to massive seizure of weapons and drugs

Kokomo, Ind. (WISH) — The Howard County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest that stemmed from a traffic stop that yielded a massive amount of drugs and weapons.

According to a press release, a Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on the evening of December 6th near the intersection of Berkley and Jefferson streets in Kokomo. The deputy observed a vehicle driven by 27-year-old Malachi Peters speeding through a red light and narrowly avoiding a collision.

The Sheriff’s office says that during the stop Peters told the deputy that his residence had been burglarized and that he had left in a hurry to confront the situations himself and not yet called 911.

The deputy went to Peters’ residence and found evidence of forced entry. Authorities say while conducting a safety sweep of the residence, the deputy observed signs of marijuana distribution and a raw marijuana odor.

A search warrant was issued to search the residence based on the presence of items in plain view, the Sheriff’s office said.

The search leaded to the seizure of:

Approximately 397.2 grams of psychedelic mushrooms.

Multiple firearms, including a Glock 43X, Maverick 12-gauge shotgun, and a Diamondback AR-15.

$1,620 in cash and drug distribution paraphernalia, including scales, packaging materials, and a money counter.

Various THC products, including 53 “Sweet Live” vape cartridges, 56 “Tyson Pod” cartridges, 133 “VYBE” cartridges, and additional cartridges and edibles totaling hundreds of items.

Hash oil and related products, including nine containers labeled as hash oil, multiple mason jars with undetermined amounts of oil, and various glass smoking devices.

Packaging materials, including vacuum-seal freezer bags, mylar bags, and small glass containers commonly associated with drug distribution.

The Sheriff’s office says the extensive inventory of seized items shows a significant illegal drug operation involving large qualities of marijuana, THC derivatives and psychedelic substances.

Peters was arrested and charged with:

Dealing in a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Level 2 Felony)

Dealing in Marijuana (Level 6 Felony)

Possession of Marijuana with Prior Conviction (Level 6 Felony)

Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Class A Misdemeanor)

Peters posted bond and is free awaiting trial.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office asks if anyone has more information on this case they contact Deputy Jeremiah Jackson at 765-614-3406 or by submitting a tip at www.sheriff.howardcountyin.gov.